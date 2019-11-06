UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Grants Bail To Accused In Acid Attack Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:55 PM

Lahore High Court grants bail to accused in acid attack case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to an accused involved in an acid attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to an accused involved in an acid attack case.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the post arrest bail filed by accused Pir Auzair Shah.

The defence counsel argued that the police had arrested the accused in a baseless case.

He submitted that the victim girl threw acid on herself over failure in love. He submitted that the girl's family had got registered a baseless case against his client. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to him as he was no longer required for investigations.

The court after hearing arguments of all parties granted post-arrest bail to the accused against surety bonds of Rs 100,000.

