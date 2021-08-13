UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Grants Bail To Accused In Rs 13 Million Cheque Bounce Case

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:35 PM

Lahore High Court grants bail to accused in Rs 13 million cheque bounce case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted bail to an accused involved in a Rs 13 million cheque bounce case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted bail to an accused involved in a Rs 13 million cheque bounce case.

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by accused Amjad Pervaiz.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that the accused and complainant were business partners. He submitted that the accused gave Rs 13 million cheque to his business partner under partnership agreement. He submitted that the matters related to business did not fall under the Section 489-F (dishonesty in issuing a cheque) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

He submitted that the police registered the FIR against his client with a delay of three months and it was based on malafide intention. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client in the matter.

The court, after hearing the arguments, granted bail to the accused and asked him to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief.

The police had registered a case against Amjad Pervaiz under Section 489-F after the cheque allegedly bounced.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Police Business FIR Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

Australia Tries to Rescue Afghans Previously Invol ..

Australia Tries to Rescue Afghans Previously Involved With Coalition - Prime Min ..

2 minutes ago
 Iqbal Museum decorated with buntings on 75th Indep ..

Iqbal Museum decorated with buntings on 75th Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Niazi pays tribute to Jinnah on Independence Day C ..

Niazi pays tribute to Jinnah on Independence Day Celebrations

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM pays rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on Pakis ..

AJK PM pays rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on Pakistan's I-Day

2 minutes ago
 NATO to Maintain Diplomatic Presence in Kabul - Se ..

NATO to Maintain Diplomatic Presence in Kabul - Secretary General

7 minutes ago
 Taliban Will Not Get International Recognition if ..

Taliban Will Not Get International Recognition if It Takes Over Afghanistan by F ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.