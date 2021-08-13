Lahore High Court grants bail to accused in Rs 13 million cheque bounce case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted bail to an accused involved in a Rs 13 million cheque bounce case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted bail to an accused involved in a Rs 13 million cheque bounce case.

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by accused Amjad Pervaiz.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that the accused and complainant were business partners. He submitted that the accused gave Rs 13 million cheque to his business partner under partnership agreement. He submitted that the matters related to business did not fall under the Section 489-F (dishonesty in issuing a cheque) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

He submitted that the police registered the FIR against his client with a delay of three months and it was based on malafide intention. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client in the matter.

The court, after hearing the arguments, granted bail to the accused and asked him to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief.

The police had registered a case against Amjad Pervaiz under Section 489-F after the cheque allegedly bounced.