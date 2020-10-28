Lahore High Court grants bail to former Excise DG in liquor licence case

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted bail to former director general (DG) Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal in liquor licence case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted bail to former director general (DG) Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal in liquor licence case.

The bench ordered the former DG for submitting two surety bonds of Rs 500,000 to avail the relief.

The bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the former DG.

A counsel on behalf of the accused argued before the bench that his client issued the liquor licence after fulfilling all legal requirements for the purpose. He submitted that all relevant record had been provided to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) whereas the concerned court had sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

He argued that no purpose would be served to detain the accused behind the bars as trial of the case would take sufficient time. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

However, the NAB prosecution opposed the request and pleaded with the court for dismissal of the petition.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, granted bail to the former DG and ordered for submitting two surety bonds of Rs 500,000 to avail the relief.

The bureau alleged that the accused technically maneuvered the whole process to grant L-2 category liquor licence to a hotel without its eligibility.