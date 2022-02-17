UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Grants Bail To Lawyer Involved In Ransacking Of Copy Branch

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Lahore High Court grants bail to lawyer involved in ransacking of copy branch

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted interim bail for five weeks to a lawyer, involved in ransacking of the LHC's copy branch, for medical treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted interim bail for five weeks to a lawyer, involved in ransacking of the LHC's copy branch, for medical treatment.

The court also sought a medical report of the lawyer - Majid Jahangir - after five weeks.

A two member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders on a post-arrest bail petition filed by the lawyer.

The bench had reserved its verdict on the bail petition and it was announced on Thursday.

On October 6, 2021, the lawyer barged into the LHC's copy branch and smashed the glass shields in front of the counters allegedly in protest against delay in issuance of an attested copy of a court order.

The Old Anarkali police arrested the lawyer after registration of a case against him. The police registered a FIR of the incident under sections 186, 353, 440 , 506 B of the Pakistan Penal Code.

