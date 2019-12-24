Lahore High Court grants bail to Rana Sanaullah in narcotics case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case

The court ordered for furnishing of two surety bonds worth one-million rupees each to avail the relief.

The single bench, comprising Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad, announced the verdict, which had been reserved after hearing detailed arguments of the parties on Monday.

Rana Sanaullah, through his petition, pleaded with the court for grant of post-arrest bail, alleging that he was implicated in a fake case. He submitted that the FIR of the incident was registered with a delay, which made it dubious.

On July 1, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas, the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

An anti-narcotics special court had twice rejected bail petition, filed by the PML-N leader earlier.