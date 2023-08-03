Lahore High Court grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Khan Afridi allegedly involved in the Military General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

The LHC Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu while hearing the case dismissed the 14 days' detention orders of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and ordered Afridi's immediate release.

The court also granted protective bail to Shehryar Khan Afridi in the wheat theft case at Bahawalpur police station.