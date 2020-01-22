Lahore High Court grants Fawad Hassan bail in assets case

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Tuesday granted bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to the prime minister, in assets beyond means case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Tuesday granted bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to the prime minister, in assets beyond means case.

The court directed Fawad to submit surety bonds of Rs 10 million for availing the relief of bail.

The division bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the post-arrest bail petition, filed by Fawad Hassan.

As the proceedings resumed, Fawad's counsel argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested his client in 2018, but still he was not indicted in the case.

He submitted that it was claimed that at the time of arrest, Fawad Hassan Fawad owned assets of billions of rupees, but assets worth Rs 108 million only were mentioned in the reference.

Earlier, it was alleged that the petitioner possessed many properties, but details of the properties were not made part of the reference, he added.

He submitted that the bail was dismissed earlier by an LHC bench as the matter was under investigation. But, now the reference had been filed. He contended that all allegations against his client proved baseless. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to the petitioner.

However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the plea, saying that the accused owned benami properties which were in the name of his relatives.

Justice Abbasi questioned that why the bureau did not arrest three benami co-accused in the case.

It was alleged that at the time of arrest, Fawad Hassan had 14 bank accounts, then why those were not made part of the reference, he added.

In response to a court query about stance adopted by Fawad's wife during investigation, the NAB prosecutor submitted that Fawad's wife stated that she was a housewife while the plaza shown as his property was owned by a company.

To which, the court asked the NAB prosecutor about the stance adopted by Fawad's brother. Did any relative said that Fawad owned the property, he questioned.

The NAB prosecutor submitted that no one made such a statement.

The bench expressed annoyance at this, observing that the bureau had arrested one who owned nothing. Subsequently, the bench granted bail to Fawad Hassan and directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs 10 million.

The petitioner had submitted that he had been behind the bars for the last 15 months and his health had also deteriorated during detention. He submitted that the bureau had alleged that he owned a plaza in Rawalpindi valued at Rs 5 billion and bank accounts, but it could not produce a single evidence so far. He said, in fact, the plaza was owned by a company of petitioner's brothers and other family members.

He pleaded with the court for his release on bail as the trial had not been completed for over 15 months of his arrest and detention in jail on judicial remand.

It was the second petition by Fawad Hassan for post-arrest bail in the assets beyond means case.

The LHC granted bail to Fawad Hassan in Ashiana-e-Iqbal case, but denied bail in the assets case on Feb 14, 2019.