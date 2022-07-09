UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Riaz Till July 13

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Lahore High Court grants interim bail to Imran Riaz till July 13

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in a case registered by Sadr Chakwal police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in a case registered by Sadr Chakwal police.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi granted the bail while hearing a petition filed by the anchorperson against his arrest and quashment of 18 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the police had registered 18 FIRs against his client in different cities of the province. He submitted that all the FIRs were identical.

He pleaded with the court to quash the FIRs registered against his client, besides an alternate prayer to investigate and prosecute him in one FIR as charges were similar. He also requested to suspend the operation of the FIRs till the final decision of the petition.

At this stage, the Advocate General Punjab Shahzad Shaukat, who appeared on court's call, made a concessional statement under the instructions that the Punjab government was willing to show grace to the petitioner.

It (Punjab government) had no objection if post arrest bail is granted to him in case registered by Sadr Chakwal police till the next working day, when he should appear before the judicial magistrate concerned, AGP added.

To a court query, anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan also undertook that he would not release any statement regarding the issue during the pendency of the petition.

Subsequently, the court granted post interim bail to the anchorperson till July 13.

As per an interim order released here, the court granted interim bail to the anchor person till July 13, subject to furnishing personal surety bonds to the satisfaction of the registrar.

The court directed the anchorperson to appear before the judicial magistrate concerned for appropriate orders, and adjourned further hearing till July 19, besides seeking parawise comments from the respondents.

The Chakwal police had registered an FIR against the anchorperson under sections 501, 505-1(c), 505-2 and 109 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) along with sections 4, 5,11,16, 20, 22 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and section 16 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Chakwal July FIR 2016 Prayer Post All From Court

Recent Stories

DMO urges all political parties to abide by code o ..

DMO urges all political parties to abide by code of conduct for LG elections.

2 minutes ago
 LIV chief Norman barred from British Open annivers ..

LIV chief Norman barred from British Open anniversary events

2 minutes ago
 Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim Austrian Grand ..

Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim Austrian Grand Prix pole

2 minutes ago
 Dera police devises comprehensive security plan fo ..

Dera police devises comprehensive security plan for Eid

2 minutes ago
 Putin Expresses Condolences to Angolan President o ..

Putin Expresses Condolences to Angolan President on Death of Ex-President Dos Sa ..

6 minutes ago
 Date-rape drugs wreck German chancellor's summer b ..

Date-rape drugs wreck German chancellor's summer bash

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.