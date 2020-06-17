Lahore High Court grants interim bail to PML-N MNA till June 30

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted interim bail to former federal minister and PML-N MNA Barjees Tahir in assets beyond means case till June 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :-:A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted interim bail to former Federal minister and PML-N MNA Barjees Tahir in assets beyond means case till June 30.

The bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by the PML-N MNA.

A counsel on behalf of MNA Barjees Tahir argued before the bench that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued call-up notices to his client in an assets beyond means investigation and it was feared that he might be arrested.

He submitted that the bureau investigated the matter in 2003 and closed it after inquiry.

He pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail to his client in the matter.

To a court query, a NAB prosecutor stated that he did not know whether the bureau had issued arrest warrant for Barjees Tahir or not.

At this, the bench directed the prosecutor to check with authorities concerned and then inform it while adjourning the matter for a short time.

Later, the prosecutor informed the bench that the bureau had not yet issued any arrest warrants of Barjees Tahir. Subsequently, the benchgranted interim bail to Barjees Tahir till June 30 and sought a detailedreply from NAB authorities by next date of hearing.