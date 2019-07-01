Lahore High Court grants interim bail to Waseem Ajmal in RWMC corruption case

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted interim bail to Waseem Ajmal in connection with a Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) corruption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted interim bail to Waseem Ajmal in connection with a Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) corruption case.

The court directed Waseem Ajmal to submit two surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief.

The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by Waseem Ajmal, who had got bail in Saaf Pani Corruption case.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel submitted that his client was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with Saaf Pani case but the bureau also interrogated him regarding Lahore Waste Management Company affairs.

However, he was released on bail by a LHC bench on January 30, he added.

He submitted that now the bureau had summoned his client for investigations in connection with a RWMC corruption case and it was feared that his client would be arrested. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his client.

At this, the court granted interim bail to Waseem Ajmal and also sought a reply from the NAB authorities while adjourning further hearing.