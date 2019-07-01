UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Grants Interim Bail To Waseem Ajmal In RWMC Corruption Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:36 PM

Lahore High Court grants interim bail to Waseem Ajmal in RWMC corruption case

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted interim bail to Waseem Ajmal in connection with a Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) corruption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted interim bail to Waseem Ajmal in connection with a Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) corruption case.

The court directed Waseem Ajmal to submit two surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief.

The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by Waseem Ajmal, who had got bail in Saaf Pani Corruption case.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel submitted that his client was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with Saaf Pani case but the bureau also interrogated him regarding Lahore Waste Management Company affairs.

However, he was released on bail by a LHC bench on January 30, he added.

He submitted that now the bureau had summoned his client for investigations in connection with a RWMC corruption case and it was feared that his client would be arrested. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his client.

At this, the court granted interim bail to Waseem Ajmal and also sought a reply from the NAB authorities while adjourning further hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Corruption Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Company Rawalpindi January From Court

Recent Stories

US Senator Probes Tens of Millions in American For ..

2 minutes ago

General parade held at Police Lines

2 minutes ago

Beirut Approves Measures to Stabilize Situation in ..

2 minutes ago

Over 1.4Mln Refugees to Require Resettlement by 20 ..

7 minutes ago

England star Bronze revels in return 'home' for Wo ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh Govt. imposes ban on swimming on river branc ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.