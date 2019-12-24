Lahore High Court grants permission to observe Benazir anniversary at Liaqat Bagh: PPP leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders on Tuesday said that Lahore High Court had granted permission to continue its preparation to observe martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Liaqat Bagh Rawalpindi on December 27th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders on Tuesday said that Lahore High Court had granted permission to continue its preparation to observe martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Liaqat Bagh Rawalpindi on December 27th.This was said by PPP Punjab-chapter President Qamar Zaman Kaira along with PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah, Punjab-chapter general secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, spokesman to the PPP chairman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Nazir Dhoki during a press conference at PPP Media Office in Islamabad.They said that PPP has been observing the martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Liaqat Bagh the very first time and workers of the party are gathering at Liaqat Bagh on 27th December from all over the country.The party had informed the administration on 1st of December 2019 and just last night, the administration informed us that the permission to hold jalsa at Liaqat Bagh on 27th December has been refused.

The PPP approached court and informed the court about the situation on which court allowed the party to continue preparations for the planned jalsa at Liaqat Bagh.

The administration is responsible for providing the security and PPP is with the constitution and law. The PPP will give strategy for the future in that jalsa. He reminded that at the time when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had addressed in Liaqat Bagh, the country was going through a dire situation and once more the situation demands leadership.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the only leader who can provide that leadership, he said.Qamar Zaman Kaira said that holding public gathering is the right of every party and PPP will exercise that right.

When Jamaat-e-Islami can hold jalsa just couple of days ago in Islamabad then PPP also has the right to hold public gathering. He also said that Shahbaz Sharif should come back to country and fulfill his responsibility and Maryam Nawaz should also break her silence.