Lahore High Court Grants Protective Bail To Capt Safdar In Treason Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:46 PM

Lahore High Court grants protective bail to Capt Safdar in treason case

The Lahore High Court (L:HC) on Monday granted protected bail to Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, till Oct 10 in a treason case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (L:HC) on Monday granted protected bail to Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, till Oct 10 in a treason case.

Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the petition, filed by Capt Safdar for the purpose.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that Satellite Town police, Gujranwala, registered a treason case against his client. He submitted that his client wanted to approach the court concerned and prove his innocence. However, it is feared that the police might arrest him before reaching the court, he added.

He pleaded with the court for granting protective bail to his client so that he could approach the court concerned.

Subsequently, the court granted protective bail to Capt Safdar till October 10 and directed him to approach the court concerned.

Capt Safdar had passed derogatory remarks against the national institutions while talking to the media after a meeting at the residence of Imran Khalid Butt MPA.

Javed Latif, Khurram Dastgir Khan and Abid Raza Kotla were among others who attended the meeting.

Besides Capt (retd) Safdar, the police also nominated Imran Khalid Butt MPA in the case.

