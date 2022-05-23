UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Grants Protective Bail To Imran Riaz In Two Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 11:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted protective bail to anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in two cases of allegedly spreading hate against state institutions.

Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz separately heard two different petitions filed by anchorperson for protective bail in cases registered by Nawab Shah's City and Thatta's Dhabeji police. The former granted the journalist protective bail of four days while the latter granted it till May 31.

The anchorperson through his petitions submitted that the police had registered two cases against him in Nawab Shah and Thatta.

He submitted that he wanted to appear before the courts concerned for securing bail in the cases but it was feared that the police could arrest him. He had pleaded with the court for granting protective bail to enable him to appear before the courts concerned.

Nawab Shah and Thatta police had registered two FIRs against the anchorperson under Sections 131, 153 and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

