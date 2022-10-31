Lahore High Court grants protective bail to Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted protective bail to Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi for a week in a case registered under the anti-terrorism charges by the Islamabad police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted protective bail to Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi for a week in a case registered under the anti-terrorism charges by the Islamabad police.

The division bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the application filed by Wasiq Qayyum for the protective bail.

Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi's counsel argued before the court that Islamabad police had registered a case against his client and others under Anti-Terrorism Act. He argued that the case was registered with malafide intentions. He submitted that his client wanted to approach the court concerned for bail but it was feared that the police might arrest him.

He submitted that his client wanted to join the investigations to prove his innocence. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of protective bail to his client so that he could approach the court concerned for bail.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, granted protective bail to Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi for a week and directed him to approach the court concerned.

Islamabad police had registered an FIR against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, and hundreds of workers on charges of setting public property ablaze, pelting stones, and injuring police officials during a protest after disqualification of former premier Imran Khan by the Election Commission in Toshakhana case.