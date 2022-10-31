UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Grants Protective Bail To Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Lahore High Court grants protective bail to Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted protective bail to Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi for a week in a case registered under the anti-terrorism charges by the Islamabad police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted protective bail to Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi for a week in a case registered under the anti-terrorism charges by the Islamabad police.

The division bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the application filed by Wasiq Qayyum for the protective bail.

Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi's counsel argued before the court that Islamabad police had registered a case against his client and others under Anti-Terrorism Act. He argued that the case was registered with malafide intentions. He submitted that his client wanted to approach the court concerned for bail but it was feared that the police might arrest him.

He submitted that his client wanted to join the investigations to prove his innocence. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of protective bail to his client so that he could approach the court concerned for bail.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, granted protective bail to Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi for a week and directed him to approach the court concerned.

Islamabad police had registered an FIR against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, and hundreds of workers on charges of setting public property ablaze, pelting stones, and injuring police officials during a protest after disqualification of former premier Imran Khan by the Election Commission in Toshakhana case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Lahore High Court Police Election Commission Of Pakistan FIR Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

US Senator Urges Congressional Probe Into Saudi In ..

US Senator Urges Congressional Probe Into Saudi Investors' Twitter Stakes

58 seconds ago
 House robbed at gun point, woman tortured

House robbed at gun point, woman tortured

2 minutes ago
 Man Charged With Murder in Connection With 2017 Ki ..

Man Charged With Murder in Connection With 2017 Killing of Two Indiana Teens - P ..

2 minutes ago
 Political stability imperative for country's devel ..

Political stability imperative for country's development: VC KU

2 minutes ago
 PRT celebrates anniversary of UN INSARAG certifica ..

PRT celebrates anniversary of UN INSARAG certification

2 minutes ago
 Maintaining law and order in capital utmost priori ..

Maintaining law and order in capital utmost priority: DIG Operations

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.