Lahore High Court hands over under-age maid to Christian parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday, allowing a habeas corpus petition for recovery of an under-age maid from the employer, handed over her to Christian parents.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by Nasira Bibi for recovery of her daughter, Muskan, from a Sargodha based family.

At the outset of the proceedings, Muskan was produced before the court by the respondent-employer in response to court notices issued on last hearing.

The respondent's counsel apprised the court that the girl child embraced islam and she wanted to live with her employer.

He pleaded with the court to allow the girl to live with her employer.

At this, the court inquired how a child below 15 years could be employed in domestic household work in violation of Section 3 and 31 of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019.

Subsequently, the court handed over the girl to her Christian parents while observing that the employer could not keep her in illegal custody.

Amicus curiae Advocate Sheraz Zaka also assisted the court during the proceedings and submitted that a child below fifteen years could not be employed as a domestic worker as enumerated in Punjab Domestic workers Act 2019.

He further argued that the child was presumed to have her father's religion until he/she attains the age of maturity and becomes intelligent to form opinion according to her conscience, as per judgements of the superior courts.

The petitioner through her petition pleaded with the court for recovery of her daughter from the employer.

She submitted that her daughter was 14-and-a-half-year old and she was employed as a domestic servant with a Sargodha based family.

She submitted that the employer kept her daughter in illegal custody and she was not being allowed to meet her daughter.