UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Issues Advisory For All District & Sessions Judges

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:54 PM

Lahore High Court issues advisory for all District & Sessions Judges

The Lahore High Court (LHC) here Monday issued guidelines for the District and Sessions Judges (D&SJs) of all districts of Punjab for two weeks in the wake of impending coronavirus threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) here Monday issued guidelines for the District and Sessions Judges (D&SJs) of all districts of Punjab for two weeks in the wake of impending coronavirus threat.

According to LHC letter addressed to D&SJs: As there is apprehension of spread of contagious disease caused by coronavirus , therefore, in order to reduce the possibility of its further spread and its eradication, some special and extra-ordinary measures are need of the time and inevitable. Hence it is directed that following steps/measures will be taken forthwith and complied in letter and spirit: 1- In each district of the Punjab, District & Sessions Judge will nominate judges to perform duty of urgent nature for two weeks.

2- Female judges are exempted from performing duty.

3- Duty of urgent nature includes hearing of post arrest bail, habeas corpus petitions, and application under section 22-A Cr P C for additional sessions judges and post arrest bail, remand and issuance of interim injunction on fresh matters for magistrates and civil judges, respectively.

4- No case including pre arrest bail will be dismissed for non prosecution.

5- Female staff is also exempted from performing duty except where a female is in charge of a branch.

6- No person from general public including a litigant, except in case of extreme need, will be allowed to enter court premises from main gate.

7- District & Sessions Judges will convene a meeting of Bar President and General Secretaries to discuss and apprise them of these measures.

8- Judicial remand in pending criminal cases will be granted by a magistrate by visiting jail as ordered earlier.

9- All the staff present in courts will wear masks.

10- A sanitizer will be kept outside each court or office and a member of staff will be deputed there to ensure hands cleansing before entering by anyone.

11- District & Sessions Judges will contact local government for supply of masks and sanitizer. In case of delay in supply or non supply they may purchase said items from their own budgets.

12- It will be ensured that courts will dispose of their business till 10am.

13- The judges of ex cadre courts will also comply with above instructions except relating to formation of groups.

14- In case of any difficulty, issue may be brought in knowledge of the Directorateof District Judiciary (DDJ) Director General.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Business Punjab Jail May Criminals Post All From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt is all set to announce income support program ..

11 minutes ago

Thirteenth Aircraft Heads From Russia to Italy to ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt closes SNGPL call centres

2 minutes ago

100 held on the violation of COVID-19 measures

2 minutes ago

Command and Control Center confirms 805 Coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Waste Management Company washes city ro ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.