Lahore High Court issues advisory for all District & Sessions Judges

The Lahore High Court (LHC) here Monday issued guidelines for the District and Sessions Judges (D&SJs) of all districts of Punjab for two weeks in the wake of impending coronavirus threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) here Monday issued guidelines for the District and Sessions Judges (D&SJs) of all districts of Punjab for two weeks in the wake of impending coronavirus threat.

According to LHC letter addressed to D&SJs: As there is apprehension of spread of contagious disease caused by coronavirus , therefore, in order to reduce the possibility of its further spread and its eradication, some special and extra-ordinary measures are need of the time and inevitable. Hence it is directed that following steps/measures will be taken forthwith and complied in letter and spirit: 1- In each district of the Punjab, District & Sessions Judge will nominate judges to perform duty of urgent nature for two weeks.

2- Female judges are exempted from performing duty.

3- Duty of urgent nature includes hearing of post arrest bail, habeas corpus petitions, and application under section 22-A Cr P C for additional sessions judges and post arrest bail, remand and issuance of interim injunction on fresh matters for magistrates and civil judges, respectively.

4- No case including pre arrest bail will be dismissed for non prosecution.

5- Female staff is also exempted from performing duty except where a female is in charge of a branch.

6- No person from general public including a litigant, except in case of extreme need, will be allowed to enter court premises from main gate.

7- District & Sessions Judges will convene a meeting of Bar President and General Secretaries to discuss and apprise them of these measures.

8- Judicial remand in pending criminal cases will be granted by a magistrate by visiting jail as ordered earlier.

9- All the staff present in courts will wear masks.

10- A sanitizer will be kept outside each court or office and a member of staff will be deputed there to ensure hands cleansing before entering by anyone.

11- District & Sessions Judges will contact local government for supply of masks and sanitizer. In case of delay in supply or non supply they may purchase said items from their own budgets.

12- It will be ensured that courts will dispose of their business till 10am.

13- The judges of ex cadre courts will also comply with above instructions except relating to formation of groups.

14- In case of any difficulty, issue may be brought in knowledge of the Directorateof District Judiciary (DDJ) Director General.