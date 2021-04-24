Lahore High Court issues arrest warrants for AC Model Town over non-appearance

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued bailable arrest warrants for assistant commissioner Model Town over non-appearance in a case.

In a written order issued here on Friday, Justice Shahid Waheed issued bailable arrest warrants for the assistant commission after he failed to appear despite being summoned in a case.

The court summoned commissioner Lahore for April 26 and asked him to apprise about possible departmental action against the assistance commissioner over non-appearance.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Rashid Maqbool who had approached the court for directions to stop assistant commissioner from demolishing his restaurant.