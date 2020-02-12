Lahore High Court issues bailable arrest warrants for DC Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal over failure to appear in a case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal over failure to appear in a case.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Abdul Bari regarding a land dispute.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the deputy commissioner did not mark the land despite the clear court directions for the purpose whereas he also failed to appear before the court.

A law officer told the court that its orders were communicated to the deputy commissioner, in response to a court query.

At this, the court expressed serious annoyance and issued bailable arrest warrants of the deputy commissioner. The court ordered for producing the deputy commissioner on the next date of hearing, Feb 17.