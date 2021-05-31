UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Issues Contempt Notices To Secretary Communication, Others

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:43 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued contempt notices to seven officers including federal secretary communication and provincial secretary P&D in a petition against undue delay in construction of Lahore-Narowal Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued contempt notices to seven officers including Federal secretary communication and provincial secretary P&D in a petition against undue delay in construction of Lahore-Narowal Road.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by Shakargarh Bar Association.

The bar association through a petition pleaded that Lahore-Narowal Road deteriorated rapidly but its construction project had not been completed so far despite its inauguration. It sought a direction for the authorities to complete the construction work without any delay.

The court will take up the matter on June 2 again.

