Lahore High Court issues contempt notices to secretary communication, others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued contempt notices to seven officers including Federal secretary communication and provincial secretary P&D in a petition against undue delay in construction of Lahore-Narowal Road.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by Shakargarh Bar Association.

The bar association through a petition pleaded that Lahore-Narowal Road deteriorated rapidly but its construction project had not been completed so far despite its inauguration. It sought a direction for the authorities to complete the construction work without any delay.

The court will take up the matter on June 2 again.