Lahore High Court issues detailed judgement on bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday issued detailed judgement on petition of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

In its 27-page detailed verdict, the three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi observed that the matter was referred to them as referee judges after a two-member bench (Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural) could not reach to a consensus in the matter.

The bench held that after pursual of the two different orders, three points of dissent were found. " Whether the petitioner was entitled to bail in the reference, whether he was entitled to bail on medical grounds and whether he was entitled to bail on ground of delay in conclusion of trial, " it added.

The bench noted that as per Supreme Court judgements, medical ground could not be accepted as a claim rather it was required that a medical board should be set up to ascertain ailment and availability of its treatment inside the jail.

The bench observed that no relief could be extended on medical ground as no report of medical board is available in the file.

The bench further noted that there was no report of trial court about delay in conclusion of trial.

Therefore, we are of opinion that case of petitioner for grant of bail on medical ground or delay in conclusion of trial is not made out and we side with Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural in the matter, it added.

While discussing grant of bail on merit, the bench noted that the prosecution had claimed that the petitioner being a public office holder had amassed money and built assets on the name of his dependents (Benamidars) through fictitious teleghraphic transfers (FTTs).

The prosecution had also provided a list of assets and inadequate resources, disclosed by the petitioner and his family members, it added.

However, the bench noted that it could not accept the prosecution's case as a gospel truth in the absence of any property purchased or owned in the personal name of the petitioner, in the absence of direct proof that his family members were his dependents and in the absence of direct proof that the money came through FTTs in his account as some crime proceed or money laundering.

The bench further remarked that it was deciding a bail matter and not the appeal so as to appraise the entire evidence which was yet to be produced. The prosecution has yet to establish its case before the trial court on the basis of 110 witnesses. There is a possibility that the petitioner may be convicted and equal is the chance that he may be acquitted, it added.

It observed that in the event of acquittal , the retribution of the time he (petitioner) spent behind the bar would not be possible.

The bench observed that it was in agreement with Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar on the issue, while granting bail to Shehbaz Sharif in the reference. The bench directed Shehbaz Sharif for submitting two surety bonds of Rs 5 million for the purpose.