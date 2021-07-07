Lahore High Court issues detailed verdict of bail granted to Khawaja Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court ((LHC) on Wednesday issued its detailed verdict on bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

The 18-page verdict was authored by Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Syed Shabaz Ali Rizvi.

The bench said in its detailed verdict that the reports submitted by the investigation officer revealed that investigations were under process and the reference would be filed in accordance with the law.

However, the NAB special prosecutor had submitted that the reference had been prepared and sent to the NAB chairman for approval, the bench added. The bench held that it was a case of further inquiry in the circumstances.

The bench observed that the prosecution had yet to prove its case before the trial court,whereas no reference had been filed till date. Therefore, the petitioner was entitled to reliefof the bail, it added.