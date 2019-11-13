A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday issued notices for November 19, to parties on a petition filed by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) challenging trial court's decision of not hearing a drug case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on daily basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday issued notices for November 19, to parties on a petition filed by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) challenging trial court 's decision of not hearing a drug case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on daily basis.

The bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Sardar Muhammad Safraz Dogar heard the plea.

During the proceedings, an ANF prosecutor submitted that a drug case was registered against Rana Sanaullah on July 1, and the challan (charge-Sheet) was also filed timely before the trial court.

He submitted that the trial court ignored case facts and dismissed a plea for day-to-day hearing of the case. The bench was requested to set aside the trial court decision and issue directions for concluding the hearing on daily basis.

The prosecutor also requested for setting aside the trial court orders of making call data record and CCTV footage a part of the record.

The bench after hearing arguments issued notices to the parties for November 19 and sought reply.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15 kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas, the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

Besides Rana Sanaullah, other suspects including Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam were also nominated in the case. However, the trial court had granted post-arrest bail to the co-accused inthe case.