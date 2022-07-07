UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Issues Notice On Appeal Against Reserved Seats Case Decision

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 06:56 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued on Thursday notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for July 14 on an intra-court appeal against a decision of a single bench for issuance of notification of new members on five reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly

The bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim and Justice Anwaar Hussain heard the appeal, filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), challenging the single bench's decision.

The PML-N counsel argued before the bench that the impugned decision was a violation of constitutional provisions. He submitted that in the Punjab Assembly, the allotment of reserved seats was based on the number of general seats, secured by each political party. He submitted that after de-notification of 20 PTI members, the representation of the political parties on general seats had been altered.

He submitted that only after the by-poll, the quota of the reserved seats could be calculated and the vacant reserved seats should be filled to truly reflect the strength of the political parties through proportional representation.

He submitted that if the general seats of a provincial assembly were vacant, the reserved seats could not be claimed as of right on the proportion, held prior to vacation of the general seats. He submitted that the impugned judgement was against the system of proportional representation, while requesting to set aside it.

The bench, after hearing detailed arguments of the counsel, issued notices to the respondents and sought reply till July 14.

The single bench, comprising Justice Shahid Waheed, had directed the ECP for issuance of a notification on June 27 while allowing a petition, filed by Zainab Umar, a PTI MPA, for the purpose.

On July 6, the ECP issued the notification of new members on five reserved seats, following the LHC decision.

As per media reports, the notified MPAs took oath at Punjab Assembly, here on Thursday.

