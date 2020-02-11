UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Issues Notice On Asif Hashmi Plea For Removal Of Name From ECL

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:34 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notice to federal government and others on a petition filed by former chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Asif Hashmi for removal of his name from the exit control list (ECL).

The single bench comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the matter.

A counsel on behalf of Asif Hashmi argued before the court that his client had secured bail in cases lodged by Federal Investigation Agency and other institutions. He submitted that Asif Hashmi's name had been included in the ECL by the government without any reason. The counsel submitted that the step was taken without affording an opportunity of personal hearing to his client.

He contended that the step was against the law and pleaded with the court for setting aside it.

The court after recording initial arguments issued notice to the respondents and sought reply within ten days.

Hashmi served as the ETPB chairperson between 2008 and 2013. After completing his tenure, he left for Dubai. Hashmi returned to Pakistan on February 10, 2018, and the FIA arrested him from Supreme Court premises after it was revealed that he did not secure bail in some cases against him.

The FIA and National Accountability Bureau had registered different cases with regard to land deals, illegal recruitment, against Hashmi.

