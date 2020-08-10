UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Issues Notice On Plea Against SAPMs, Advisors

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:43 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the respondents on a petition challenging the appointments of Advisors and Special Assistants to Prime Minister (SAPM).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the respondents on a petition challenging the appointments of Advisors and Special Assistants to Prime Minister (SAPM).

The court sought details about procedure of appointments of SAPMs and Advisors, their assets and services for the country.

The single bench comprising LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders on a petition filed by advocate Nadeem Sarwar.

Additional Attorney General for Pakistan Ishitiaq A Khan represented the Federal government during the proceedings and submitted objections on the maintainability of the petition.

He further submitted that the prime minister could appoint special assistants as per Article 93 of the Constitution. He stated that Article 57 of the Constitution allowed the Advisors to address the parliament, besides replying to various court queries.

The petitioner had challenged the appointment of 16 Advisors and SAPMs.

