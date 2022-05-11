UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Issues Notice To ANF On Hanif Abbasi's Application

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Lahore High Court issues notice to ANF on Hanif Abbasi's application

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for May 18 on an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi for early hearing and transfer of his appeal in ephedrine quota case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for May 18 on an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi for early hearing and transfer of his appeal in ephedrine quota case.

Acting LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan heard the civil miscellaneous application of Hanif Abbasi.

Advocate Ahsan Bhoon on behalf of Hanif Abbasi argued before the court that his client was deliberately implicated in ephedrine quota case, which was politically motivated.

He submitted that trial court handed down 14-year imprisonment to his client, while deciding the case.

He submitted that his client filed an appeal before the LHC and got his conviction suspended.

However, the appeal was still pending, he submitted, while requesting for early hearing and transfer of the appeal to LHC Principal seat.

The court, after hearing arguments, issued notices to ANF for May 18 and sought reply.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May Muslim Court Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

Two sectors to get jogging tracks

Two sectors to get jogging tracks

3 minutes ago
 Killing of youths in IIOJK condemned

Killing of youths in IIOJK condemned

3 minutes ago
 LLB, MA/MSc roll number slips uploaded

LLB, MA/MSc roll number slips uploaded

3 minutes ago
 US Hopes to Discuss Digital Trade, Investment Prot ..

US Hopes to Discuss Digital Trade, Investment Protocols With ASEAN - Campbell

3 minutes ago
 White House Asks US Congress to Approve Sale of We ..

White House Asks US Congress to Approve Sale of Weapons for Turkey's F-16 Fleet ..

9 minutes ago
 Six drug dealers held during crackdown

Six drug dealers held during crackdown

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.