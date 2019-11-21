Lahore High Court issues notice to ANF on Rana Sana bail plea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notice to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for Dec 4 on a bail petition, filed by former law minister Rana Sanaullah in a drug case.

The bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the bail petition. Petitioner's counsel argued that the record of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) established innocence of his client and rejected the story of the prosecution stated in the FIR. He also questioned delay in registration of the FIR and pleaded with the court to set aside the trial court orders and release the petitioner on bail.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices and sought reply till Dec 4.

On July 1, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kg heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's vehicle, whereas, the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The trial court twice rejected the bail petition, filed by Rana Sanaullah in the case. However, the co-accused had been granted bail.

Earlier, On Oct 2, Rana Sanaullah filed a bail petition in the LHC but it was withdrawn later.