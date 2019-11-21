UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Issues Notice To ANF On Rana Sana Bail Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:38 PM

Lahore High Court issues notice to ANF on Rana Sana bail plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notice to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for Dec 4 on a bail petition, filed by former law minister Rana Sanaullah in a drug case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notice to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for Dec 4 on a bail petition, filed by former law minister Rana Sanaullah in a drug case.

The bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the bail petition. Petitioner's counsel argued that the record of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) established innocence of his client and rejected the story of the prosecution stated in the FIR. He also questioned delay in registration of the FIR and pleaded with the court to set aside the trial court orders and release the petitioner on bail.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices and sought reply till Dec 4.

On July 1, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kg heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's vehicle, whereas, the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The trial court twice rejected the bail petition, filed by Rana Sanaullah in the case. However, the co-accused had been granted bail.

Earlier, On Oct 2, Rana Sanaullah filed a bail petition in the LHC but it was withdrawn later.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Faisalabad Lahore High Court Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Drugs Law Minister Rana SanaUllah Vehicle July FIR From Government Court

Recent Stories

Nepra notifies Rs.1.83 per unit in electricity tar ..

9 minutes ago

Two students represent Pakistan at UNCRC

29 minutes ago

90 arrested over illegal LPG decanting

3 minutes ago

D-8 assigns Pakistan to host 3rd Tourism Cooperati ..

3 minutes ago

Northern v Southern Punjab ends in a draw

32 minutes ago

Costa set for three months out after operation

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.