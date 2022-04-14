UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Issues Notice To CCPO Lahore On Plea For Recovery Of 4 MPAs

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 10:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notice to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore for April 15 on a petition for recovery of four MPAs.

The court directed the CCPO to contact these four MPAs and brief the court on Friday.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan heard the habeas corpus petition filed by Muhammad Sibtain Khan, PTI parliamentary leader of Lahore district.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that the PTI MPAs - Uzma Kardar, Ijaz Ogastan, Sajida Yousaf and Ayesha Chaudhry - were kidnapped, when they were returning to their houses after an assembly session on April 3.

He submitted that the kidnapping was witnessed by their colleagues and it was also reported in the media.

He pleaded with the court to order the CCPO to recover them and produce them before the court.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to the CCPO for April 15.

