LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Khan Bhatti for August 22 on a petition challenging his appointment.

The single bench comprising Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir issued notices on a petition filed by one Akhtar Ali.

The petitioner's counsel Advocate Mian Dawood submitted before the court that two separate notification were issued for appointment of Muhammad Khan Bhatti as principal secretary to chief minister. He submitted that on July 26, the respondent chief secretary issued a notification which stated that Muhammad Khan Bhatti was transferred and posted as principal secretary to the chief minister of Punjab against a vacant post. However, the chief secretary issued another notification which stated that the Muhammad Khan Bhatti was transferred with immediate effect and posted as principal secretary to the chief minister of Punjab against a vacant post on deputation basis, to cover illegality in the earlier notification, he added.

He argued that the appointment of Muhammad Khan Bhatti was illegal and unconstitutional. He submitted that as per rules, an officer of a service cadre could not be appointed in another cadre and the Apex Court had already set a principal in this regard. He submitted that civil service or PMS officers could only be appointed to the slot of the principal secretary. He submitted that the appointment was also in violation of principals of good governance. He pleaded with the court to set aside the appointment for being illegal.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to Muhammad Khan Bhatti and the chief secretary Punjab for August 22 and sought reply.