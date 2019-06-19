UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Issues Notice To DG NAB On Mushtaq Chene's Bail Plea

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:41 PM

Lahore High Court issues notice to DG NAB on Mushtaq Chene's bail plea

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Wednesday issued notices to Director General (DG), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore for June 27 on a bail petition filed by Muhammad Mushtaq alias, involved in Salman Shehbaz money laundering case.

The division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by Muhammad Mushtaq.

During the hearing, the defence counsel argued that his client was arrested by the bureau in connection with the Salman Shehbaz money laundering case.

However, he said, that his client had become an approval in the case and got recorded his confessional statement under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance before a judicial magistrate on June 17, 2019.

He submitted that his client extended complete cooperation with NAB authorities during the investigations, whereas, he had been sent to jail on judicial remand.

The counsel contended that his client was not required by the bureau for investigations any longer, therefore, he could be released from jail. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client whereas he was ready to furnish any sort of surety for the purpose.

The bench after hearing initial arguments issued notice to DG NAB Lahore for June 27 and sought reply.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Mushtaq got recorded his statement wherein he stated that Muhammad Usman, an official of Shehbaz Sharif's family companies, approached him for money-whitening process for Salman Shehbaz.

He said that Rs 500 million were transferred to his accounts through telegraphic transfers from abroad in 2014 and cheques of the same amount were issued by him in the name of Salman Shehbaz, which were deposited in his account. Usman paid money to Qasim Qayyum and other money changers for telegraphic transfers, he added.

He also admitted that Rs 100 million were also transferred to his account from Waqar A Company, owned by an employee of Salman Shehbaz, and then the cheques of the same amount were issued by him in name of Salman Shehbaz.

He stated that Salman Shehbaz also got prepared two fake loan agreements in order to legalise all these transactions.

