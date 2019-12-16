Lahore High Court issues notice to Federal Govt on Musharraf application

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notice to the Federal Government for December 17 on an application, filed by former president Pervez Musharraf for staying the proceedings, pending before a special court against him.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the civil miscellaneous application, filed by former president in high treason case against him. As the proceedings commenced, the court observed that when a petition was already pending, why the second application had been filed.

To which, Musharraf's counsel replied that it was a civil miscellaneous application for staying the special court proceedings.

The court observed that whether it be reasonable to form a full bench to hear Musharraf's petitions.

Replying to the query, the law officer submitted that the court had nearly heard the entire matter and there was no need to form a full bench.

Subsequently, the court issued notice to the Federal Government for December 17, and observed that the application would be heard along with the main case on Tuesday (Dec 17).

Pervez Musharraf, through the application contended that all actions against him - from initiation of the high treason complaint to appointment of the prosecutor and constitution of the trial court - are in violation of Article 90 and 91 of the Constitution and the apex court judgements.

A three-member special court is expected to announce its verdict in the high treason case on December 17. The bench observed on December 5 that it would announce the verdict after hearing arguments of the new prosecution team on December 17.