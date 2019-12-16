UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Issues Notice To Federal Govt On Musharraf Application

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:31 PM

Lahore High Court issues notice to Federal Govt on Musharraf application

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notice to the Federal Government for December 17 on an application, filed by former president Pervez Musharraf for staying the proceedings, pending before a special court against him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notice to the Federal Government for December 17 on an application, filed by former president Pervez Musharraf for staying the proceedings, pending before a special court against him.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the civil miscellaneous application, filed by former president in high treason case against him. As the proceedings commenced, the court observed that when a petition was already pending, why the second application had been filed.

To which, Musharraf's counsel replied that it was a civil miscellaneous application for staying the special court proceedings.

The court observed that whether it be reasonable to form a full bench to hear Musharraf's petitions.

Replying to the query, the law officer submitted that the court had nearly heard the entire matter and there was no need to form a full bench.

Subsequently, the court issued notice to the Federal Government for December 17, and observed that the application would be heard along with the main case on Tuesday (Dec 17).

Pervez Musharraf, through the application contended that all actions against him - from initiation of the high treason complaint to appointment of the prosecutor and constitution of the trial court - are in violation of Article 90 and 91 of the Constitution and the apex court judgements.

A three-member special court is expected to announce its verdict in the high treason case on December 17. The bench observed on December 5 that it would announce the verdict after hearing arguments of the new prosecution team on December 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Pervez Musharraf December All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Foreign Cooperation Agency to Reopen Offi ..

4 minutes ago

PTI Vice President to visit England from tomorrow

4 minutes ago

Prime minister leaves Bahrain after day long visit ..

4 minutes ago

Senior Lawmaker Says Athletes Caught Using Doping ..

4 minutes ago

Govt effectively raised Kashmir issue across world ..

10 minutes ago

Warmth affection overwhelms Spanish artist

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.