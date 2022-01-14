(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for February 3 on a petition filed by former FIA director general Bashir Memon to seek record of inquiries against him

The court also stopped the agency from taking coercive measures against Bashir Memon.

The single bench comprising Justice Amjad Rafique heard the petition filed by the former FIA DG.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the agency had launched three inquiries against his client on charges of not taking action against Umar Farooq Zahoor, former husband of Model Sofia Mirza.

He submitted that the petitioner had obtained interim bail from the sessions court in the said inquiries whereas he had recorded his statement through video link to the investigation team in the cases. He submitted that the record of the inquiries was not being provided to his client. He pleaded with the court to issue directions to the agency for provision of the record and also stop it from taking any coercive measure.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the respondents and stopped the agency from taking any coercive measure against the former DG.