LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi for quashing a money laundering case against him.

The single bench comprising Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the petition filed by the PML-Q leader.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the FIA had registered a case against his client on charges of money laundering in a sugar scam. He submitted that all allegations leveled against his client were baseless.

He pleaded with the court for quashing the case.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to the Agency and sought reply.

The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, and others under Sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.

It is pertinent to mention here that Moonis Elahi had obtained bail from the special court in the matter.