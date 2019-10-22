Lahore High Court issues notice to govt on plea against JUI-F sit-in

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notice to the federal government for next week on a petition against the sit-in and protests in Islamabad, announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notice to the Federal government for next week on a petition against the sit-in and protests in Islamabad , announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition filed by one Irfan Ali.

The petitioner's counsel stated that the JUI-F chief had announced staging a sit-in in the federal capital in the wake of reforms in religious seminaries. He argued that an elected government could not be sent packing ahead of completion of its five-year tenure as per the Constitution.

He submitted that armed groups had been created by the JUI-F in the name of security of the protest and pleaded the court to order the authorities concerned to stop the sit-in.

The court, after recording initial arguments, issued the notice to the government and sought reply.