Lahore High Court issues notice to govt on plea to set up relief fund for lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to Federal and provincial governments on a petition seeking directions for setting up a relief fund for lawyers in the wake of lockdown imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan issued the notices on a petition filed by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the purpose.

LHCBA Secretary argued before the court that the government was providing aid to various sections of the society through corona relief fund. However, the lawyers were not included in it, he added.

He submitted that the lawyers were facing economic problems as their clients were not able to approach them due to lockdown.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for setting up a relief fund for lawyers.

The court, after hearing initial arguments issued notices to federal and provincial governments and sought reply.