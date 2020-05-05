UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Issues Notice To Govt On Plea For Reserving Separate Graveyard For Covid-19 Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:35 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government and others for May 11 on a petition seeking directions to reserve separate graveyard for burial of persons died of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government and others for May 11 on a petition seeking directions to reserve separate graveyard for burial of persons died of coronavirus.

Justice Shakil-ur-Rahman Khan issued notices on a public interest petition filed by Syed Husnain Haider.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that Covid-19 patients were kept in quarantine facilities to control the spread of the disease. He submitted that no precautionary measures were being adopted in burial of persons died of coronavirus and they were buried in ordinary graveyards.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for reserving separate graveyard for burial of persons died of coronavirus.

The court, after recording initial arguments, issued notices to the Punjab government and otherrespondents for May 11 and sought reply.

