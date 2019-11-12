UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Issues Notice To Govt Over Khaqan Abbasi's Production Order Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:19 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the federal government and others for November 14 (Thursday) on a petition filed by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding non-issuance of his production orders by the National Assembly speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Federal government and others for November 14 (Thursday) on a petition filed by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding non-issuance of his production orders by the National Assembly speaker.

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition.

A counsel for Shahid Khaqan submitted that his client wrote a letter to the National Assembly speaker for ensuring participation of all detained members in the session, but no action had been taken. He argued that the NA speaker issued production orders of various members, but his client was ignored, which was a discriminatory act.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for issuance of production orders.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the respondents and sought reply till Thursday.

