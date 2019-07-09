Lahore High Court issues notice to jail authorities on Asif Hashmi bail plea

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday issued notices for July 22 to Lahore District Jail's authorities on a bail petition filed by Asif Hashmi, former chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), on medical grounds in an illegal recruitment case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday issued notices for July 22 to Lahore District Jail 's authorities on a bail petition filed by Asif Hashmi, former chairman Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), on medical grounds in an illegal recruitment case.

The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the bail petition filed by the former ETPB chairman.

Earlier, Asif Hashmi's counsel argued that his client did not have any connection with illegal recruitment made during 2008-2013 but despite that he was arrested by the bureau in the case.

He submitted that his client could not be indicted despite passing a period of two years whereas the bureau failed to prove allegations against him. He pleaded with the court for grant of bail to his client on medical grounds.

The bench after recording initial arguments issued notices to jail authorities and sought reply by July 22.

The NAB had filed reference against Asif Hashmi and others for recruiting employees in ETPB institutions in violation of rules and regulations. Hashmi served as the ETPB chairperson between 2008 and 2013.