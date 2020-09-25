The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and others on a petition filed by Tariq Mansha, son of Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb, for possession of 26 plots in Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and others on a petition filed by Tariq Mansha, son of Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb, for possession of 26 plots in Johar Town.

The single bench comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petition filed by Tariq Mansha.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the LDA allotted 26 plots in Johar Town to the petitioner against land acquired from him. However, the authority is not transferring possession to the petitioner despite the approval, he added.

He pleaded with the court to direct the respondents for transferring possession of the plots to the petitioner.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the respondents and sought reply from them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court had taken a suo motu notice over alleged land grabbing by Mansha Bomb. The Apex court got Mansha Bomb and his sons arrested and many cases were pending against them in various courts.