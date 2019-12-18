UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Issues Notice To NAB On Hamza's Bail Petitions

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:45 PM

Lahore High Court issues notice to NAB on Hamza's bail petitions

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for January 13 on two different bail petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means/money laundering cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for January 13 on two different bail petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means/money laundering cases.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petitions filed by the PML-N leader.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Najafi observed that another bench had heard the pre-arrest bail of the accused.

He said that Hamza expressed distrust over the bench, while questioning Hamza's counsel whether he had taken directions in this regard.

To which, Hamza's counsel submitted that they had complete trust over the court. He further stated that the other bench did not decide the petition rather it was withdrawn.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to the bureau for January 13 and sought reply on the petitions.

Hamza Shehbaz through a petition filed had pleaded with the court for grant of bail in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

He submitted that the sludge carrier in question was constructed in tehsil Bhawana, near Ramzan Sugar Mills, and it was a public welfare project which was built after approval of the Punjab cabinet and the assembly.

He argued that the bureau found no evidence against him while co-accused in the case former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had already granted bail by the court.

Hamza submitted that he had been in custody for past 189 days and no longer required for investigations. The bench was requested for grant of bail in the matter.

In another petition, Hamza submitted that bureau had also arrested him in connection with money laundering charges.

He submitted the bureau did not have the powers to investigate the money laundering charges as it was a special law and the bureau could not interfere in it. Hamza submitted that he had been in custody of the bureau for past 189 days but no reference had been filed yet. The court was requested to set aside the investigations and order release of Hamza Shehbaz on bail.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Bhawana Money January Muslim Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Preliminary results of the &#039;Status Report and ..

28 seconds ago

‘Talks@PTCL’ speakers enthrall the audience

9 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes structures ..

52 seconds ago

Terrorist involved in bomb blast in front of Pesha ..

55 seconds ago

Clashes Near Ukraine's Rada Leave 23 Law Enforcers ..

1 minute ago

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Announce Merger to Create 4 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.