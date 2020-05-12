UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Issues Notice To NAB On Mir Shakil Bail Plea

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:25 PM

Lahore High Court issues notice to NAB on Mir Shakil bail plea

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for May 28 on a bail petition filed by Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in illegal plot allotment case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for May 28 on a bail petition filed by Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in illegal plot allotment case.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by Mir Shakil.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that present bail petition had been filed on fresh grounds.

He stated that Mir Shakil had been sent to jail on judicial remand and he was no longer required for investigations.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client as he was no longer required for investigations.

Subsequently, the bench issued notices to NAB for May 28 and sought reply to the petition.

At this stage, Amjad Pervaiz told the bench that the bureau had also summoned then chief minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in connection with case but he had not joined investigations yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that LHC had previously rejected two petitions filed by Mir Shakil and his wife challenging arrest and physical remand of Mir Shakil.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.

Meanwhile, an accountability court extended judicial remand of Mir Shakil till June 1, in illegal plot allotment case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted thecase proceedings. However, jail authorities did not produce Mir Shakilbefore the court due to Covid-19 protocol.

