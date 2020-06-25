UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Issues Notice To NAB On PML-N MNA Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

Lahore High Court issues notice to NAB on PML-N MNA plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for July 13 on a petition filed by PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha challenging call-up notices by the bureau in an assets beyond means inquiry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for July 13 on a petition filed by PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha challenging call-up notices by the bureau in an assets beyond means inquiry.

The bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the petition filed by the MNA.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the bench that the bureau had launched an inquiry against his client on charges of amassing assets beyond means.

He submitted that the bureau repeatedly issued call-up notices to his client without providing him copies of any complaint or material against him.

The counsel submitted that the petitioner also wrote letters to the bureau for furnishing him specific details and nature of allegations against him but he had not been provided with the required record.

He contended that the call-up notices were against the judgements of the Apex Court wherein it was held that an accused shall be informed by NAB about the specific allegations against him in the call up notice.

He submitted that the petitioner had declared his assets,whereas the bureau had all the record. He pleaded with the bench to restrain the bureau from illegal proceedings.

The bench, after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to NAB authorities and sought reply till July 13.

