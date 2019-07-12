A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities on a bail petition filed by former provincial minister Sibtain Khan in Chiniot mining contract case

The division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the former minister.

Sibtain's counsel submitted that the bureau had arrested his client on baseless allegations in connection with the mining contract case. He submitted that the bureau conducted an inquiry into the case earlier but it was closed after no evidence was found against his client.

He pleaded the court to grant bail to his client, saying that he had been sent to jail on judicial remand and was no longer required for investigations.

The court after hearing the arguments issued notices to the NAB authorities and sought reply.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sibtain Khan resigned from his position as provincial minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife after being arrested by the bureau on June 15.

Sibtain Khan was arrested on charges of illegally awarding a multi-billion-dollar contract to an alleged fake company in 2007. As a Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) minister for mines and minerals at that time, he had awarded a contract for extracting minerals in Chiniot district.