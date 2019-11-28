Lahore High Court issues notice to NAB on Yousaf Abbas bail plea

(@imziishan)

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau for December 16 on post-arrest bail petition filed by Yousaf Abbas Sharif, nephew of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the petition.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the bureau arrested his client in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

He submitted that the bureau misused the NAB law to arrest him whereas all allegations were baseless.

He submitted that the bureau had failed to present any evidence against his client who remained under its custody for 48 days.

He submitted that his client had been lodged in jail on judicial remand and he was no longer required for investigations.

He pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to him.

The court after hearing initial arguments issued notice to the bureau and sought reply till December 16.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bureau had also arrested Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the case but they had been released on bail.