UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Issues Notice To Pb Govt On Plea Against Ban On Kite Flying

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:46 PM

Lahore High Court issues notice to Pb govt on plea against ban on kite flying

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Punjab government and others on a petition challenging ban on kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Punjab government and others on a petition challenging ban on kite flying.

LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the identical petitions filed against the ban on kite flying.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioners' argued before the court that the government had imposed a ban on kite flying, whereas a large number of persons were attached with this profession.

He submitted that as per the Constitution, no citizen could be stopped from doing his legal business.

He submitted that basant festival was a part of the Punjab's culture. He submitted that tourists from around the world came to Pakistan to attend the festival and it also play role in promotion of tourism. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for removing the ban.

The court after hearing initial arguments of the counsel issued notice to the respondentsand sought reply within a week.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice World Lahore High Court Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Rashid From Government Court Basant

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Speaker of Kyrgyz Parl ..

32 minutes ago

Civil Services trainee officers call on Mayor Kara ..

25 seconds ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 19 Feb 2020

27 seconds ago

Encroachment on KCR land to be removed within 30 d ..

28 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority's corrupt officer ap ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.