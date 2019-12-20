UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Issues Notice To Safdar On Bail Cancellation Plea

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:27 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notice to Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, for January 13 on a petition for cancellation of his bail in a hate speech case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notice to Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, for January 13 on a petition for cancellation of his bail in a hate speech case.

The single bench comprising Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by the prosecution department Punjab.

A deputy prosecutor general Punjab stated before the bench that a sessions court had granted bail to Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar in a hate speech despite the fact that all charges were non bailable.

He further argued that the court ignored case facts while granting bail. He pleaded with the court for cancellation of the bail.

The bench, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the respondent and sought reply by January 13.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore sessions court had granted bail to Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar on Oct 30. Islampura police registered the case against Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar on October 13. According to FIR, the suspect visited sessions court in connection with a case against him, on October 12, and got recorded a video statement, which had been released on social media. The FIR states that the suspect instigated the masses against the government and urged them to join the protest and topple the government in the video.

