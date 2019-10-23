Lahore High Court issues notice to secretary on plea against JUI-F chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notice to Federal secretary Interior for October 29 on a petition seeking directions for registration of a criminal case against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The court also directed to club identical petitions and fix them for hearing together. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition, filed by Muhammad kashif.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner submitted that JUI-F chief had announced staging a sit-in in the federal capital in a bid to topple the government.

He submitted that JUI-F chief was instigating the masses, which was a serious offence.

He submitted that JUI-F chief had also created armed groups, which was a violation of Article 123 of the Constitution and National Action Plan.

He submitted that the petitioner moved an application to Secretary Interior for registration of a case against the JUI-F chief but no action had been taken as yet.

He pleaded with the court to direct Secretary interior for deciding the application immediately, besides directions for registration of a case against JUI-F chief.