Lahore High Court issues notices on Rescue 1122 DG plea for regularization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to chief secretary Punjab and others on a petition filed by Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer for his regularization.

The single bench comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petition.

The petitioner's counsel, Advocate Syed Nayyar Abbas, argued before the court that his client was appointed on July 2006 in grade-20, under Punjab Emergency Services Act and he was working on temporary basis since then. He submitted that Dr Rizwan was not being regularized despite the regularization policy.

He submitted that it was a discriminatory step and pleaded with the court to issue directions for his regularization.

However, an additional advocate general Punjab opposed the plea, saying that the term of Rescue 1122 DG had been determined in the act. He submitted that Dr Rizwan Naseer was appointed on contract basis and he did not fulfill criteria set in the regularization policy.

The court, after hearing arguments of parties, issued notices to respondents and sought reply.