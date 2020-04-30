UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Issues Notices On Rescue 1122 DG Plea For Regularization

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:49 PM

Lahore High Court issues notices on Rescue 1122 DG plea for regularization

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to chief secretary Punjab and others on a petition filed by Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer for his regularization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to chief secretary Punjab and others on a petition filed by Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer for his regularization.

The single bench comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petition.

The petitioner's counsel, Advocate Syed Nayyar Abbas, argued before the court that his client was appointed on July 2006 in grade-20, under Punjab Emergency Services Act and he was working on temporary basis since then. He submitted that Dr Rizwan was not being regularized despite the regularization policy.

He submitted that it was a discriminatory step and pleaded with the court to issue directions for his regularization.

However, an additional advocate general Punjab opposed the plea, saying that the term of Rescue 1122 DG had been determined in the act. He submitted that Dr Rizwan Naseer was appointed on contract basis and he did not fulfill criteria set in the regularization policy.

The court, after hearing arguments of parties, issued notices to respondents and sought reply.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Punjab July Rescue 1122 Court

Recent Stories

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

21 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

36 minutes ago

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

2 hours ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

2 hours ago

WADA Completes Investigation of 298 Russian Athlet ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.