Lahore High Court Issues Notices On Three Identical Petitions Based On Article 63-A Interpretation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Friday issued notices on three identical petitions filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MPAs of Pakistan Tehreejk-e-Insaf (PTI) and another petitioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Friday issued notices on three identical petitions filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MPAs of Pakistan Tehreejk-e-Insaf (PTI) and another petitioner.

Barrister Ali Zafar argued on behalf of the PTI MPAs that the Supreme Court had interpreted Article 63-A and held that the votes of dissident members could not be counted.

Barrister Zafar submitted that after the interpretation of Article 63-A, Hamza Shehbaz did not have any ground to stay in office.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions to stop Hamza Shehbaz from holding office of chief minister.

However, the Chief Justice observed that it was important to see as to when the decision of the Supreme Court will come into force. He also observed that it remained to be seen whether the steps taken so far will be nullified.

After the arguments the Lahore High Court, subsequently, admitted the petitions for regular hearing and issued notices to Hamza Shehbaz and others respondents for May 25.

