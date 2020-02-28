UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Issues Notices To Govt, Others On Plea Against Inflated Prices Of Masks

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:35 PM

Lahore High Court issues notices to govt, others on plea against inflated prices of masks

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to federal government, provincial government and Drug Regulatory Authority on an application for ensuring availability of surgical masks at reasonable rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to Federal government, provincial government and Drug Regulatory Authority on an application for ensuring availability of surgical masks at reasonable rates.

LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the application filed by Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, in a pending petition, seeking treatment facilities for elderly.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that tv channels had reported that surgical masks were not available in the market and the same had been hoarded by some wholesale dealers to gain advantage in the backdrop of coronavirus epidemic.

He submitted that the step would cause exploitation and put an extraordinary burden on people's pockets. He pleaded with the court to direct authorities concerned for ensuring availability of the mask at reasonable prices besides action against hoarders.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the respondents and also summoned officials concerned on the next date of hearing.

